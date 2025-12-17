Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in sleeveless black fit at ‘mamas’ holiday party

Lane Kiffin is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as the new coach of the LSU Tigers while he gets everything done he needs to before the holidays hit. His reconciled wife Layla Kiffin was back enjoying Southern California in the meantime and slayed another fit.

Layla and Lane got back together after being divorced since 2016 after 12 years of marriage. She was a hit at Ole Miss Rebels games this season with looks like her all-denim cowgirl look at Oklahoma, and her all-white stunner posing with daughter Landry Kiffin.

Layla and Lane for the first game of the season at Ole Miss. | Lane Kiffin/Instagram

RELATED: Landry Kiffin, rarely-seen sister Presley, mom Layla wear eye-catching fits with Lane

She and Landry also turned heads wearing bold fits once Lane bolted for LSU and had his introductory press conference.

LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together with Lane’s family. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

She was just seen at Landry’s birthday posing with Lane and all three of their kids — Landry, Presley, and Knox — for Landry’s 21st where it looks like Lane snuck back into Oxford, Mississippi, for that party.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry reveals birthday outfit for Whit Weeks' surprise gift

Layla then went back in Manhattan Beach, California, where they spent last Christmas. Lane likely will be joining with the family as well when he can. But before that, Layla posted in a sleeveless black fit stunner while posing with other “mamas” for a holiday party.

Whatever fun they do get into at the Kiffin household this year for the holidays, no doubt Layla will sparkle with her fits and outdo Lane as always.

Dec. 14, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head Coach Lane Kiffin, with his ex-wife Layla Kiffin. | @thereallanekiffin

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring