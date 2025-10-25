The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla reveals all-denim stunner at Ole Miss’ big Oklahoma win

The Rebels got a big win at the Sooners on a day when the coach’s wife crushed her fit rooting him on.

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels got a big win at the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. His wife Layla was there cheering him on in the perfect all-denim fit.

The reconciled wife of the coach has been cheering him on at games all season like during last week’s loss at the Georgia Bulldogs where she upstaged daughter Landry in her Rebels fit. Lane also posed with her and was all smiles despite the loss.

Lane Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

For Saturday’s game in Norman, Oklahoma, Lane’s son Knox accompanied mom again and posed dad after the big win.

Lane and Knox
Layla Kiffin/Instagram

But it was Layla and her look that won the day in the Rebels’ 34-26 win while posing with friends.

Layla Kiffin and freinds
Layla Kiffin/Instagram
Layla Kiffin (right)
Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Ole Miss came into Saturday at No. 8 in the AP poll and now sits at 7-1 on the season and very much alive for a playoff spot.

Having his family together for games has been everything for Lane even when he got emotional seeing daughter Landry ditching his game for an LSU Tigers game to watch her boyfriend Whit Weeks play.

Next week Ole Miss is back home vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks were likely the Landry and Layla are back together rocking their fits.

Layla (middle) and Landry (right)
Layla (middle) and Landry (right) / Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

