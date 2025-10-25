Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla reveals all-denim stunner at Ole Miss’ big Oklahoma win
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels got a big win at the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. His wife Layla was there cheering him on in the perfect all-denim fit.
The reconciled wife of the coach has been cheering him on at games all season like during last week’s loss at the Georgia Bulldogs where she upstaged daughter Landry in her Rebels fit. Lane also posed with her and was all smiles despite the loss.
For Saturday’s game in Norman, Oklahoma, Lane’s son Knox accompanied mom again and posed dad after the big win.
But it was Layla and her look that won the day in the Rebels’ 34-26 win while posing with friends.
Ole Miss came into Saturday at No. 8 in the AP poll and now sits at 7-1 on the season and very much alive for a playoff spot.
Having his family together for games has been everything for Lane even when he got emotional seeing daughter Landry ditching his game for an LSU Tigers game to watch her boyfriend Whit Weeks play.
Next week Ole Miss is back home vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks were likely the Landry and Layla are back together rocking their fits.
