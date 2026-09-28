Madison Beer Reveals Engagement Ring Details and Significance Behind Justin Herbert Proposal Date

Madison Beer is opening up about her "magical" engagement to Justin Herbert.

The singer shared on a Twitch livestream over the weekend details about her engagement ring and romantic proposal from the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback.

The couple got engaged over the summer and shared the news on July 28, but the "Reckless" singer shared that he actually proposed two days prior, which was the anniversary of a relationship milestone.

“So last July 26, he asked me to be his girlfriend, and this one he asked me to be his wife,” Beer shared on Twitch in a screen recording posted by a fan on TikTok.

Beer shared that talking about the proposal made her emotional and that she's overjoyed about her future with Herbert.

"I’m really, really excited and I feel really lucky to be marrying such an incredible person, and I can’t believe it,” Beer said.

Madison Beer Shares Engagement Ring Details

In another clip from Beer's livestream, she confirmed the details behind the engagement ring.

“My ring is an antique elongated cushion,” she said. “It is a cushion, so it has rounded edges, and I love it very much. And I love that it’s an antique.”

According to several jewelry experts per InStyle, the engagement ring could be worth between $500,000 and $1.2 million, which would vary by the specifications.

Madison Beer Supports Justin Herbert In NFL Season

Beer made several appearances during the Chargers' training camp over the summer, where the singer was seen showing some PDA with her fiancé on the practice field.

Now that training camp is over and the Chargers head into their third week of the regular season, she has also been a staple at their games.

The "Selfish" singer was seen dancing in the Chargers' suite during their season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 13. Beer was also in attendance at the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders game last week.

So far, the Chargers have gotten off to a rough start with a 0-3 record in the 2026 NFL season, but they aren't the only team to not secure a win yet.

The Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, and Houston Texans, also follow with a 0-3 record. The Chargers' next game will be on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 4.