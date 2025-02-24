Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares sweet family photos amid trade drama
A major story circulating in the NFL is the possibility of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford fielding offers from other teams, potentially ending his run with the NFC West franchise.
But, Matthew's wife, Kelly Stafford, doesn't seem too concerned about where her hubby will play football in the 2025-2026 NFL season — instead, taking her family on a trip.
On Sunday, February 23, Kelly, 35, posted images on Instagram of Matthew, 37, and their kids — Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter, and Tyler — enjoying time at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California.
"A complete day outside letting the kids run around and be free.. followed by smores outside our room and waking up to fresh crisp air," Kelly captioned the pics.
The post has been liked 13,940 times by Kelly's 430,000 followers. However, some of the comments were from fans of Matthew, who were anxious to know if the Super Bowl winner was going to return to Los Angeles.
"Tell Matthew not to leave la please," wrote one person.
A second person reiterated, "Matthew is the GOAT. Would love to see him retire as an LA Ram."
"California looks good maybe you guys should permanently move there and get a job locally," joked a third person.
A fourth fan expressed hope that Matthew would return to the Detroit Lions, writing, "Please come back to Detroit!!! I just want you guys to be happy where ever you wind up. And win another Super Bowl!!!"
RELATED: Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly has one-line threat to Rams after Cooper Kupp drama
Kelly has been outspoken about the rumors surrounding Matthew’s potential departure from Los Angeles. On a recent episode of her podcast, "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank," she mentioned that going on an adventure excited her.
"Yes, I love the city of LA. I love the city of LA. With that being said, I love an adventure," she explained.
The trade drama hasn't just affected Matthew.
Superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp revealed that the Rams informed him in the offseason that they planned on trading him, ending the multi-time Pro Bowler's eight-year run with the team.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock