AEW star Mercedes Moné goes full CEO mode in heart-pounding pink top and skirt
Mercedes Moné may be referred to as the CEO in All Elite Wrestling, but her skills and swagger inside the ring are unmatched. Now the multi-time champion is bringing that same charisma to the business world — and looking like a million bucks doing it.
Moné, 33, recently participated in the 33rd DB TMT (Tech, Media, Telecom) conference in Palm Beach. The wrestling superstar shared her experience at the event with an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 11, and showed off her impeccable pink plaid business top and matching skirt. The look was completed with sparkly knee-high boots that only a wrestling champion could pull off.
"I had the incredible opportunity to share the stage with some remarkable CEOs who are shaking up traditional media and entertainment," she wrote in the caption. "These trailblazers are reshaping the landscape, driving innovation, and redefining the future of there industry."
Several of Moné's 6.4 million Instagram followers rushed to the comments section to compliment their CEO.
"You look so fulfilled," wrote one person.
"Love you so much," gushed a second.
A third person wrote, "Our stunning CEO."
Moné successfully defended her TBS Championship at AEW Revolution this past Sunday, her 15th consecutive victory since joining the company one year ago. On top of her incredible wrestling skills, the former WWE superstar continues to impress the wrestling universe with her fiery fits.
Who will challenge Moné next for her prestigious championship? That is currently unknown, but whoever it is will have to bring their A-game if they hope to go toe-to-toe with the CEO.
