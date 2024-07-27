LOOK: A'ja Wilson leaks new Nike LeBron 22 colorway at Olympic practice

A'ja Wilson pulled up to the Las Vegas Aces ring ceremony and #WNBA season-opener last night in her 💎 LeBron 21 PE.



She dropped 30 points, with 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks & only one turnover. 🔥🔥🔥 #ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/hZEw7M7FcP