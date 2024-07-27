LOOK: A'ja Wilson leaks new Nike LeBron 22 colorway at Olympic practice
Las Vegas Aces star and WNBA MVP front-runner A'ja Wilson is in Paris for the Summer Olympics as part of Team USA.
Wilson, a Nike athlete, is very active on social media. During a practice session on Saturday, she took to Instagram to show off the kicks and caught the eye of sneakerheads in the process.
The star center was showing off her Nike LeBron 22s, but they were in a brand new colorway.
It's a much cleaner look than the original colorway that we have previously seen.
LeBron had worn the colorway that more prominently features blue during a Team USA practice earlier in the week.
Personally, the colorway A'ja showed off the better of the two.
Next year, Wilson will have a signature shoe of her own. In May, it was announced that Nike would be releasing the "A'One" signature sneaker for the former MVP in 2025.
"It's been incredible working with Nike toward a dream of having my collection, and it really is an honor to take this next step and become a Nike signature athlete," Wilson said in a statement at the time. "From my logo to the look of the shoe and the pieces throughout the collection, we've worked to make sure every detail is perfectly tuned to my game and style."
In June, Wilson's signature logo was released.
While we wait for the release of Wilson's signature shoe, we can expect to continue seeing her show off new colorways of LeBrons, along with her own PEs like the Static Shock and Championship Diamond LeBron 21s.
