WNBA star Rickea Jackson makes history with new shoe deal
Rickea Jackson has made history after signing a new shoe deal.
The Los Angeles Sparks' No. 4 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft has signed a deal with Sketchers, making her the first WNBA athlete in the brand's history.
“Being the first WNBA player to join the Skechers roster is an incredible feeling,” Jackson said. according to Boardroom. “The brand is a rising star in the sports world.”
Last NBA season, the company signed Joel Embiid for his MVP campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle, and Los Angeles Clippers standout Terance Mann.
“Rickea is not only a rising star in the WNBA with a bright future in the sport, but she also believes in the brand and loves Skechers’ on and off-court product,” Greg Smith, Skechers VP of Product Development & Merchandising, said.
Jackson was a star for the Tennessee Volunteers, earning two First-Team All-SEC nods to end her career. Averaging over 20 points per game in her final year, Jackson was viewed as one of the most prolific scorers in the draft class.
Her rookie season got off to a slow start, but Jackson has the talent and charisma to become a star in the Los Angeles market.
And now, she has a shoe deal.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Summer lovin’: Photos: Livvy Dunne dresses down in black for Skene’s dominant loss
Peace offering: Kendrick Lamar diss-track star Demar DeRozan defends Drake
2H2H: Angel Reese owns London in two killer dresses: Steph, Durant upstaged
2H2Hx2: Bonjour Barbie: Angel Reese rocks French-inspired fit ahead of Olympics
Mystery date: Hilarious Shane Gillis, ‘Average SEC couple’ tweet melts social media