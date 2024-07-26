Angel Reese, Tyla share adorable moment after exchanging love on IG
The stars aligned in Paris.
After WNBA star Angel Reese and Grammy-winning R&B artist Tyla exchanged some love on Instagram during the Prelude to the Olympics event by Louis Vuitton and hosted by Comcast NBCUniversal Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts, the two were able to link up.
During the event, Reese posted a video of Tyla performing, "such a beauty!" Tyla reposted the video after her performance with a shoutout of her own.
LOOK: Angel Reese turns heads with stunning Louis Vuitton Olympics pre-party look
Then, when the time came, the two women were able to share an adorable moment.
As has been reported, Reese is in Paris to support Team USA during their run in the Olympics.
With her rising star power and success on the basketball court, it's only a matter of time until she gets to make the trip to the Olympics as a participant. In her rookie campaign, Reese is averaging 13.5 points and 12 rebounds per game.
On Friday, January 26, the Paris Olympics officially kickoff with the Opening Ceremony. NBA star LeBron James and tennis sensation Coco Gauff will be the flagbearers. The Olympics will run through Sunday, August 11.
The Games will air on NBC, with live coverage of every event available on Peacock.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Summer lovin’: Photos: Livvy Dunne dresses down in black for Skene’s dominant loss
Peace offering: Kendrick Lamar diss-track star Demar DeRozan defends Drake
2H2H: Angel Reese owns London in two killer dresses: Steph, Durant upstaged
2H2Hx2: Bonjour Barbie: Angel Reese rocks French-inspired fit ahead of Olympics
Mystery date: Hilarious Shane Gillis, ‘Average SEC couple’ tweet melts social media