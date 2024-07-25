Caitlin Clark's epic Mexico vacation after Olympic team diss
After a whirlwind few months, the Indiana Fever star guard is taking a well-deserved vacation with her boyfriend, Iowa star Connor McCaffery (no relation to Christian McCaffery, in case you were wondering).
And let's not forget, she's leaving that Olympic diss behind her - Team USA, what were you thinking?
From the photos, Clark and McCaffery are having a blast on their couples' vacation, joined by MLB pitcher Will Matthiessen and Clark's Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull.
The group is making the most of their time off, and honestly, who wouldn't want to trade the court for a beach in Cabo?
Clark's journey from college hoops to the WNBA has been relentless.
After slaying at the All-Star Game she hasn't had a moment to catch her breath. Now, it's finally time for some much-needed R&R and this trip to Mexico couldn't have come at a better time.
And let's be honest, the real ones missing out is Team USA after leaving Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese off the Olympic roster. Bold move, but it’s clear Clark isn't dwelling on it.
Instead, she’s living her best life in Cabo, proving that sometimes the best way to bounce back is with a little sun, sand, and good company.
