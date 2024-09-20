The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese calls herself 'Ms. Covergirl' after showing off magazine shrine

The young WNBA star has a new nickname for herself after giving fans a glimpse at all the magazine’s she’s been in.

Jane LaCroix

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks to pass the ball against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half at Wintrust Arena.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks to pass the ball against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Angel Reese has quickly established herself as one of the most dynamic players in the WNBA since joining the league with the Chicago Sky earlier this year, and her collection of magazine covers definitely proves that.

The LSU alum recently showcased her impressive collection of sports magazines, each featuring her in the spotlight on the cover. Dubbing herself as "Ms. Covergirl," Reese highlighted all her achievement’s by posting a photo of her magazine shrine on her Instagram Story on Friday, September 20.

“The ONLY issues I have🤭 call me MS.COVERGIRL,” she wrote on top of the photo, which showed two shelves on her wall filled with magazines. “I’m missing one but more to come🤭 😩😭,” she also said on the post.

Angel Reese Magazine Cover
Angel Reese shared a shrine of all the magazine covers she's been on over the years on her Instagram story on September 20. / Angel Reese/Instagram

Her off-court endorsements are becoming just as noteworthy as her performance on the court. From collaborating with Reese's chocolate candy to gracing the covers of various sports magazines, the 22-year-old is building up quite a personal brand that resonates with both fans and sponsors. She was also recently featured in Amazon Prime's Money Game documentary alongside gymnast Livvy Dunne.

The athlete’s journey to stardom began during her college career, where she led LSU to the 2023 NCAA Championship title against Caitlin Clark and Iowa. Reese was also featured in this month’s Sports Illustrated’“50 Most Influential Sports Figures,” which can actually be seen on her shelf. 

