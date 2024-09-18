Livvy Dunne shows off incredibly ‘hard’ gymnastics moves
Livvy Dunne is chasing another national championship for the LSU Tigers, and is putting in the work to do just that.
The star gymnast recently proved she is a cardio queen one day, and showed how practice can leave her red-faced another day.
In her latest TikTok video, she wrote “this was hard #gymnastics #lsu #fyp” and showed off a series of moves that require stunning balance and strength. You can watch the video here. Here’s a series of visuals that show just how beautiful and “hard” this looks.
It’s safe to say 99.99 percent of the world’s population can’t pull off these moves.
Outside of practicing Olympic-level moves, the 21-year-old influencer is living large. She has amassed over 13 million social media followers and makes $4 million a year in NIL money and $9.5 million overall. In fact, only Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes more per year in NIL at $5.1 million, according toOn3's NIL 100 rankings. If that wasn’t enough star power, she’s also dating Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
Dunne is in her fifth and final year of college eligibility at LSU. She said winning is addictive. It also looks like very hard work.