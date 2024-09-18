Livvy Dunne's astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player
It’s easy to forget how petite elite gymnasts are until they stand next to athletes from other big-time sports.
Of course for Livvy Dunne, 21, she’s used to it standing next to her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, 22, who’s listed at six feet, six inches, so it’s always jarring seeing them photographed side-by-side.
Livvy Dunne is supposedly five feet, six inches, but that might be a bit of a stretch after LSU Tigers gymnastics posted an Instagram photo with teammate Haleigh Bryant, 22, and pro beach volleyball players, 2024 Olympic teammates, and LSU alumni Taryn Kloth, 27, and Kristen Nuss, 26.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne goes makeup-free again, posts epic selfie catching some sun
“Official” internet heights are never official, and Haleigh Bryant, the reigning NCAA all-around champion (and team national champion with Dunne), is allegedly five feet, five inches, and she clearly looks a couple inches taller than her teammate. That’s what makes the social media star’s petite size next to the six feet, four inch Kloth that much more staggering. (Nuss is listed at five feet, six inches, and that tracks based on her standing next to Bryant.)
One user also noticed the discrepancy. “Wait how tall is Haleigh??,” one user asked. “Cause Livvy is like 5’6. LSU got some giant gymnasts!”
LSU gymnastics also posted a video of the foursome hanging out for the day that included Kloth attempting the uneven bars, Bryant comically failing to hit a volleyball from the gymnastics training foam pit, Dunne and Bryant excitedly cheering after “winning” a volleyball point against the Olympic duo, Kloth successfully somersaulting into the foam pit along with Dunne, and Dunne showing off hitting a volleyball while doing some gymnastics moves.
RELATED: Dunne proves she’s a cardio queen in new selfie after intense workout
The caption read, “They really can do it all” with a goat emoji.
Everyone looked like they were having a great time, and given Dunne’s packed schedule, it’s amazing how she finds the energy, even if she’s a couple of inches shorter than her “official” height.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Vintage + viral: Shane Gillis wears 1980s Eagles fit with matching viral date girlfriend
Storming in: Gabby Williams wows in midriff, boots WNBA pregame fit masterpiece
Plus one: Caitlin Clark excitedly reacts to boyfriend Connor McCaffery’s new gig
Plus another: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens gets best dressed approval
Ouch!: Irene Aldana shows aftermath of worst UFC cut ever, puts on makeup