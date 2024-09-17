Who is Joe Burrow's girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?
Meet Olivia Holzmacher, the woman who caught Joe Burrow's heart long before he became a football sensation. While the 27-year-old Cincinnati Bengals quarterback dodges defenders on the field, it’s Holzmacher, also 27, who’s been his steadfast supporter off the gridiron, from their college days at Ohio State University to the NFL spotlight.
College sweethearts
The duo first crossed paths at Ohio State in 2015. As Burrow was lighting up the scoreboard on the field, Holzmacher was diving deep into data analytics and social sciences. Their love story kicked off right there on campus and didn’t skip a beat — even when the Heisman Trophy winner packed his bags for LSU.
Instagram official
By August 2017, the couple was ready to go public. Holzmacher shared their first snap together on the OSU football field, rating their relationship "10/10 ...1 being the best" in a now-deleted Instagram post.
Fast forward to the NFL, the Cincinnati native has been spotted in the stands cheering on Burrow, dressed from head to toe in Bengals colors. Her dedication went viral with an Instagram post where she donned a tiger-face sweatsuit, captioning it, "Don’t call me out if I wear the tiger suit again!"
A nod to the first chapter
Burrow might be sparse with personal posts on Instagram, but in May 2018, he took a moment to celebrate his journey with his sweetheart, posting a carousel of photos, the first spotlighting the couple. His caption? "The first chapter was a pretty great one. Now it’s time to write the next one."
Behind the scenes
Holzmacher isn’t just a supportive girlfriend, she's also a professional in her own right. According to her LinkedIn, the college graduate works as a senior process specialist and analyst at Kroger. Describing her role, she says she “provides insight to operational metrics and customer experiences.”
The Taurus (born on April 27, 1997) is a proud dog mom to a Goldendoodle named Beau.
Are those wedding bells?
As the 2022-2023 NFL season drew to a close, the buzz around Burrow and Holzmacher took a romantic turn. The pair made headlines in August 2023 after the star athlete was tagged in a social media post featuring an engagement ring.
At the same time, eagle-eyed fans claimed Holzmacher was spotted wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring. As of September 2024, the couple hasn't officially confirmed the rumors.
