The cutest photos of ‘ultimate girl dad’ Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s kids
Jason and Kylie Kelce are the proud parents to three girls: Wyatt Elizabeth, 4, Elliotte “Ellie” Ray, 3, and Bennett “Bennie” Llewellyn, 1. They’re also extremely active on social media, which means that fans of the podcaster and retired Philadelphia Eagles center are treated to plenty of family photos. Below are some of the highlights that illustrate how much Jason, 36, loves being a “girl dad.”
This video shows that all the girls MUST go to the Super Bowl
In this cute video, Kylie looks stressed as she tells her husband, “We are paying almost $4,000 for our kid, who’s not going to sit in a [expletive] seat, to go to the Super Bowl to watch her dad play in a game. That’s bananas.” Jason agrees, but seems to feel there’s no alternative as he asks little Wyatt and Elliotte if they’d like to go to the game.
Why the Kelce family really showed up to Jason’s practices
“Here for the Rita’s and the obstacle courses,” wrote Kylie in the caption for this photo, referencing the beloved Pennyslvania-based Italian ice chain which the Kelce girls are excited to eat after dad’s practice.
Wrangling the girls for a holiday card
Jason and Kylie poked fun at the “chaos” of taking “the perfect family photo.” In the caption, she wrote:
"For our other favorite season of the year we’re partnering with @minted to send cheer to our friends and family. Did your family photos go a little something like this? Wishing you happy holidays from our family to yours — humor, joy, chaos and all. Kelce fam tip - bribe the kiddos with donuts."
The girls love their 'Uncle Travvy'
Jason has shared several adorable clips from New Heights on his Instagram page in which his daughters pop into recording sessions. They're always delighted to see their uncle, Travis Kelce. "Hi baby Wy," the Chiefs tight end said to his niece with a big smile. "New heights is a family show, not just a football show," Jason wrote in the caption.
2-year-old Elliotte spotting her "DaDa’s" face
Scroll to the third slide of this birthday tribute to Ellie for ultimate cuteness.
No obstacles here
Last but not least, it's very cute to see Jason helping the girls through the NFL obstacle course.
