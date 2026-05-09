Azzi Fudd’s Outfit Upstages Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers Before Fever-Wings Game

At long last, the 2026 WNBA regular season has arrived. Opening day was on May 8, but several of the league's most intriguing teams are beginning their season on May 9.

There's a case to be made that the league's two most popular teams are the Indiana Fever and the Dallas Wings. The Fever are hard to debate, given that they have superstar guard Caitlin Clark on their roster. Clark is the sport's biggest name by far, and since she is now healthy after having missed most of last season with injuries, there's a ton of interest about how she'll fare this season.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

If there's one player who can rival Caitlin Clark in terms of popularity, it's Paige Bueckers. The Dallas Wings' No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft won the Rookie of the Year Award last season and appears poised to continue staking her claim as one of the league's premier players this year.

Plus, she'll be doing so alongside Azzi Fudd, who was the Wings' No. 1 overall pick in this year's WNAB Draft and spent several seasons playing with Bueckers at UConn.

Dallas Wings guards Azzi Fudd (35) and Paige Bueckers (5) | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd Outshines Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers with Pregame Outfits Before WNBA Debut

One of the best aspects about the WNBA season returning for some fans is that pregame outfits are back in fashion. Players have a tradition of showing out before their games, which always gets a lot of attention on social media.

The WNBA's X account has posted videos of Clark, Bueckers, and Fudd's pregame outfits before Saturday's showdown.

Clark was rocking a casual fit that included a checkered jacket, denim jeans, a white shirt, and a matching white purse with black heels.

Good morningggg Caitlinnn 👋



Caitlin Clark arrives bright and early for her Year 3 debut as the Indiana Fever host the Dallas Wings at 1pm/ET on ABC!



WNBA Tip-Off 2026 | @CarMax pic.twitter.com/VAaLPFcWD8 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 9, 2026

As for the Wings' two young stars, Bueckers is rocking a navy blue jumpsuit with orange trim. There's some sort of writing on the jumpsuit's jacket, but it's currently unclear what's written.

Year 2 starts now 👀



2025 WNBA ROTY Paige Bueckers arrives in Indy as the @DallasWings get set for their season opener at 1pm/ET on ABC.



WNBA Tip-Off 2026 | @CarMax pic.twitter.com/xeluB6icGt — WNBA (@WNBA) May 9, 2026

While Clark and Bueckers both appeared to keep things relatively low-key for their outfits, Fudd appears to be making more of a statement with her outfit before her regular season debut. She can be seen wearing a crop top white shirt with a black leather jacket over it, plus brown pants and white sneakers. She's also rocking brown sunglasses.

It’s debut day for Azzi Fudd 🤩



The 2026 No. 1 pick arrives for her first WNBA regular season game at 1pm/ET!



📺 DAL-IND | ABC | WNBA Tip-Off 2026 | @carmax pic.twitter.com/7kdEKK46KT — WNBA (@WNBA) May 9, 2026

It will be interesting to see how Fudd fares in her first regular season game, and whether she'll upsatge Clark and Bueckers on the court like she did with her pregame outfit.