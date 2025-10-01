Paige Bueckers lets loose in epic vacation girls trip after Wings’ WNBA season
Paige Bueckers finished her rookie season where it was a success individually as she won the WNBA Rookie of the Year. She let loose to celebrate her first season with a girls trip to Turks & Caicos in some epic videos that were posted.
While the 23-year-old Bueckers was definitely all she was hyped up to be as the No. 1 overall pick out of the national champion UConn Huskies, the Dallas Wings struggled as a team and finished dead last in the league at 10-34.
Bueckers was brilliant despite that, averaging 19.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds.
RELATED: Azzi Fudd surprisingly disses gf Paige Bueckers for her all-time UConn team
It was also a winning season for Bueckers because she hard launched her relationship with former teammate and UConn star Azzi Fudd at the WNBA All-Star weekend.
Bueckers then let loose with the girls in what looked like an amazing time after the grind of the 42-game season and headed off for some fun in the sun as documented in not one, but two TikTok videos, getting a baller house for the trip.
With a baller view:
RELATED: Azzi Fudd rocks custom gf Paige Bueckers crop-top fit made by Kristin Juszczyk
She was on a boat:
And paddle boarding:
And dancing in the pool.
And dancing some more:
And doing some karaoke:
And just relaxing:
Congrats Paige, you earned it. It’s too bad Fudd couldn’t join her on this fun trip, though.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup
Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling
What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie
Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game
SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing