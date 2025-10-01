The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Bueckers lets loose in epic vacation girls trip after Wings’ WNBA season

The Rookie of the Year enjoys her first offseason in Turks & Caicos where she parties hard.

Matt Ryan

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates after the game against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates after the game against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers finished her rookie season where it was a success individually as she won the WNBA Rookie of the Year. She let loose to celebrate her first season with a girls trip to Turks & Caicos in some epic videos that were posted.

While the 23-year-old Bueckers was definitely all she was hyped up to be as the No. 1 overall pick out of the national champion UConn Huskies, the Dallas Wings struggled as a team and finished dead last in the league at 10-34.

Bueckers was brilliant despite that, averaging 19.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

RELATED: Azzi Fudd surprisingly disses gf Paige Bueckers for her all-time UConn team

It was also a winning season for Bueckers because she hard launched her relationship with former teammate and UConn star Azzi Fudd at the WNBA All-Star weekend.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd
Fudd helping Bueckers get ready for the WNBA All-Star weekend orange carpet. / Paige Bueckers/Instagram

Bueckers then let loose with the girls in what looked like an amazing time after the grind of the 42-game season and headed off for some fun in the sun as documented in not one, but two TikTok videos, getting a baller house for the trip.

Paige Bueckers
Janae Sims/TikTok

With a baller view:

Paige Bueckers
Janae Sims/TikTok

RELATED: Azzi Fudd rocks custom gf Paige Bueckers crop-top fit made by Kristin Juszczyk

She was on a boat:

Paige Bueckers and friends
Carson Rone/TikTok

And paddle boarding:

Paige Bueckers
Janae Sims/TikTok

And dancing in the pool.

Paige Bueckers
Janae Sims/TikTok

And dancing some more:

Paige Bueckers and friend
Janae Sims/TikTok

And doing some karaoke:

Paige Bueckers
Janae Sims/TikTok

And just relaxing:

Paige Bueckers
Carson Roney/TikTok

Congrats Paige, you earned it. It’s too bad Fudd couldn’t join her on this fun trip, though.

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd
Paige Bueckers/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup

Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling

What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie

Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game

SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Parties