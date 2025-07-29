The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Azzi Fudd professes her love for Paige Bueckers with T-shirt at Wings game

The UConn star and girlfriend of the Dallas Wings rookie All-Star had a sweet message on her custom shirt.

Matt Ryan

Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and guard Azzi Fudd (35) speak during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the national championship game.
Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and guard Azzi Fudd (35) speak during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the national championship game. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd may have had some stealth seats for the Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty game, but she certainly made a splash with her fit.

The UConn Huskies star and her former teammate Paige Bueckers helped lead the team to the first national championship since 2016 before Bueckers departed to the WNBA where on draft night Fudd upstaged her with a unreal glam makeover.

After a viral “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” post from the 22-year-old Fudd, Bueckers, 23, hard launched their relationship at the WNBA All-Star orange carpet, and then couldn’t get enough of Fudd’s fit at the game itself.

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd
Bueckers and Fudd shard a moment over the WNBA All-Star break. / Paige Bueckers/Instagram

Speaking of Fudd and fits, on Monday she rocked a custom shirt professing her love for Bueckers that read, “I 💙PB” with the No. 5 for her jersey in the heart.

It was the lucky shirt, too, as the Wings defeated the defending champion Liberty 92-82 in Dallas where Bueckers dropped 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Fudd and Bueckers certainly are making quite the power couple in the WNBA and it’s great to see the current Huskies star repping her girlfriend at games.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd
Azzi Fudd/Instagram

