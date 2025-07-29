Azzi Fudd professes her love for Paige Bueckers with T-shirt at Wings game
Azzi Fudd may have had some stealth seats for the Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty game, but she certainly made a splash with her fit.
The UConn Huskies star and her former teammate Paige Bueckers helped lead the team to the first national championship since 2016 before Bueckers departed to the WNBA where on draft night Fudd upstaged her with a unreal glam makeover.
After a viral “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” post from the 22-year-old Fudd, Bueckers, 23, hard launched their relationship at the WNBA All-Star orange carpet, and then couldn’t get enough of Fudd’s fit at the game itself.
RELATED: Azzi Fudd’s provocative WNBA All-Star Game fit raises eyebrows
Speaking of Fudd and fits, on Monday she rocked a custom shirt professing her love for Bueckers that read, “I 💙PB” with the No. 5 for her jersey in the heart.
RELATED: Azzi Fudd throws first pitch in MLB hometown rocking jean shorts, crop top
It was the lucky shirt, too, as the Wings defeated the defending champion Liberty 92-82 in Dallas where Bueckers dropped 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.
Fudd and Bueckers certainly are making quite the power couple in the WNBA and it’s great to see the current Huskies star repping her girlfriend at games.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium