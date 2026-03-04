Puka Nacua’s Ex Hallie Throws 2-Word Shade With Rams Star’s Kid Amid Dating Buzz

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua can't seem to go longer than a few days before dating rumors between him and another celebrity surface this offseason.

Nacua began this by shooting his shot at actress Sydney Sweeney in January. Sydney did an interview saying that she wanted a man who would go skydiving with her, which prompted Puka to write, "Love skydiving," in an X post that amassed over 19 million views.

Puka Nacua | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shortly after, the 24-year-old was seen after a date with Klay Thompson's ex, the 33-year-old social media influencer Hannah Stocking, in West Hollywood.

While the age gap between Nacua and Stocking raised a lot of eyebrows, she wasn't the oldest woman that Nacua has spent time with since the Rams' NFL season ended.

Hannah Stocking and Sydney Sweeney. | Instagram/@hannahstocking

The Daytona 500 was on February 15 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Nacua was there, and he was spotted alongside 39-year-old WWE superstar Charlotte Flair.

To be fair, this seemed more like an encounter between two friends than anything romantic. But the photos of them two still drew a lot of attention.

Charlotte Flair's February 16 Instagram story. | Instagram/@charlottewwe

Since then, Nacua has been seen with 25-year-old social media fitness influencer Sara Saffari on multiple occasions, and there have been videos that surfaced of these two flirting with each other at a TopGolf event.

While Saffari has since said that there is nothing to the rumors, many fans feel like the videos of the two speak for themselves.

🚨🚨🚨TRENDING🚨🚨



Video of #NFL star receiver Puka Nacua and influencer Sara Saffari FLIRTING with each other has surfaced and has gone viral.



Nacua and Saffari want to a local Topgolf with a large group of friends a couple weeks ago.



👀👀👀

pic.twitter.com/iw9nF1AOAY https://t.co/YRj1StoujR — MLFootball (@MLFootball) March 3, 2026

That was not even the most recent date that Nacua has been on. He was seen with influencer Megan Eugenio (who is more commonly known as Overtime Megan) at an LA Kings NHL Hockey game on March 2.

Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua (left) and Megan Eugenio aka Overtime Megan | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Puka Nacua's Ex Hallie Aiono Seems to Respond to Dating Buzz With Blunt 2-Word Message

Given all the celebrities Nacua has been seen with this offseason, it's easy to forget that he had a baby boy named Kingston in 2025 with his ex-girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, despite the couple no longer being in a relationship with each other.

While Nacua and Aiono seem to be in good standing, it's clear that Aiono has primary custody of their son, as she's constantly posting with him on social media.

Hallie Aiono/Instagram

However, perhaps Aiono is getting tired of all these dating rumors, as she made an Instagram post on March 2 that showed her holding her and Puka's son in a completely red room.

"I win," the post was captioned.

Hallie Aiono's March 2 Instagram story | Instagram/@hallieaiono

Is this meant to be a message to Nacua about his dating exploits? Only Aiono knows.