Logan Paul's insane soaring slam on Jelly Roll at WWE Summerslam is elite athleticism
Sorry CM Punk.
Logan Paul stole the spotlight on night one of WWE Summerslam for such an insane move, that even us at The Athlete Lifestyle were amazed.
Jelly Roll, the former wrestler turned unlikely country pop star, returned to the ring after losing 200 pounds to be the main attraction of his tag-team match with Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, but it was the YouTube superstar that had an act of elite athleticism that can only be described as absolute insanity.
Also, credit to Jelly Roll, 40, who had to still take the impact lying on a table as Paul, 30, jumps from the top rope onto the "Son of a Sinner" hitmaker lying on a table ringside.
This wider angle shows the ridiculous nature of the frog splash, including Jelly Roll having to move slightly to make sure Paul, who of course had to have a product placement as part of it with his sports drink Prime, was set up for success.
And this is probably the craziest angle from Paul's vantage point, literally flying through the air.
Even Logan Paul haters, which there are many, had to pay their respects in the comments. Not to mention his peers, like Cody Rhodes, say it's only a matter of time before Paul is a WWE champion.
It's hard to argue with that lofty praise when you see these kinds of next-level viral maneuvers.
Even though Jelly Roll got his revenge with a choke slam, Paul and McIntyre won the match.
