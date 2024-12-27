Jake Paul spent insane amount of money on Christmas gift for his brother Logan
Jake Paul is still counting his money after the massive success his fight with Mike Tyson did for Netflix back in November, Now, the 27-year-old boxer has spent some of those earnings on his older brother, Logan Paul, this holiday season.
Logan, 29, posted on his Instagram stories on Thursday, December 26 that his baby bro got him a Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph watch, which ranges anywhere from $25K to $50K.
The Paul brothers not only exchanged gifts but spent a great deal of time together to celebrate Christmas alongside Logan's wife Nina and his new daughter Esmé. Logan chronicled their 2024 Christmas holiday with a post on Instagram showing him posing with Jake for several photos, including playing hockey together and indulging in a holiday smoke.
While Jake's fight with Tyson broke records for Netflix, his next rumored opponent may once again garner worldwide attention. According to ESPN's Salvador Rodriguez, Jake is looking to clash with controversial UFC superstar, Conor McGregor, in 2025. The potential bout is expected to take place overseas.
Meanwhile, Logan Paul continues to grow his own star power with his work in WWE. Logan, 29, is expected to have a huge marquee matchup at WrestleMania 41, which will take place this April from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Paul brothers continue to dominate their industries, but Jake's gift to Logan shows that brotherly love is still at the top of their list.
