Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack
After spending quality time with family at their home in Texas, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to Missouri to report for Organized Team Activities this week.
During the offseason, Mahomes spends as much quality time as possible with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and the couple's three children, Sterling Skye, 4, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 2, and Golden Raye, 4 months.
Two weeks ago, the entire family, including his mother, Randi Mahomes, joined the three-time Super Bowl MVP as he hosted his annual 15 and the Mahomies' charity golf tournament in Las Vegas. Brittany and all three kids posed with Mahomes at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Clark County.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes' outfit matches kids Sterling, Bronze working out together
While Brittany, 29, has yet to share a public photo of Golden's face, she's posted numerous sweet moments of their youngest daughter getting to know her siblings.
RELATED:Brittany Mahomes shares glimpse of baby Golden on 'amazing' day with hubby Patrick
On May 28, the Kansas City Current co-owner posted another glimpse of Golden on her Instagram Stories in a yellow sleepsack, perfectly on brand with their daughter's name. After three kids, Brittany has clearly found her sleepsuit of choice.
Back in April, the family took a trip to the "Happiest Place on Earth" in Orlando, Florida, where Sterling posed with Disney princesses. While Golden didn't make the photo, the family also met Mickey Mouse.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dynamic duo: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate
Speaking of: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of Natalia with Kobe at USC
NYC proud: Russell Wilson, Ciara rock matching Yankees jerseys with all their kids
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics