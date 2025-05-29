The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, shows off their youngest daughter, Golden Raye, in her favorite onesie.

Emily Bicks

May 26, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes.
May 26, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
After spending quality time with family at their home in Texas, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to Missouri to report for Organized Team Activities this week.

During the offseason, Mahomes spends as much quality time as possible with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and the couple's three children, Sterling Skye, 4, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 2, and Golden Raye, 4 months.

Two weeks ago, the entire family, including his mother, Randi Mahomes, joined the three-time Super Bowl MVP as he hosted his annual 15 and the Mahomies' charity golf tournament in Las Vegas. Brittany and all three kids posed with Mahomes at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Clark County.

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Sterling and Bronze Mahomes
@brittanylynne/Instagram
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Golden
@brittanylynne/Instagram

While Brittany, 29, has yet to share a public photo of Golden's face, she's posted numerous sweet moments of their youngest daughter getting to know her siblings.

Sterling and Golden Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

On May 28, the Kansas City Current co-owner posted another glimpse of Golden on her Instagram Stories in a yellow sleepsack, perfectly on brand with their daughter's name. After three kids, Brittany has clearly found her sleepsuit of choice.

Golden Mahomes
@brittanylynne/Instagram

Back in April, the family took a trip to the "Happiest Place on Earth" in Orlando, Florida, where Sterling posed with Disney princesses. While Golden didn't make the photo, the family also met Mickey Mouse.

Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

