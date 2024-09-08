Taylor Swift warmly hugs Brittany Mahomes to end fallout speculation (PHOTO)
Every move of Taylor Swift is analyzed and scrutinized.
So when the global pop icon attended the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday Night Football game in Week 1 of the NFL to support her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, many keen observers noticed she wasn’t sitting next to Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes. Mahy observers also noticed her amazing above-the-thigh ruby-red boots with a denim crop top with matching mini-shorts.
After Swift and Kelce had a jet-setting getaway couples weekend to New York City, the biggest news coming out of today’s US Open men’s final wasn’t Italian Jannik Sinner winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 7-5, it was Taylor Swift warmly embracing Brittany Mahomes.
RELATED: Taylor Swift charms in red-plaid summer dress for US Open finals (PHOTOS)
America’s nightmare is over. Whether it a planned media stunt or not by the always brand-aware Swift is for you to judge, but it was a public display of affection heard, or in this case, seen, around the world.
RELATED: Taylor Swift stuns in knee-high boots, sheer blouse on NYC date night
Given how close Swift and Mahomes seemed during the Chiefs Super Bowl run last season, many observers felt like it was a calculated move by the international superstar to avoid Brittany, given recent headlines.
Will this hug end the perceived friendship breakup? Stay tuned for NFL Week 2 when the Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
BF recovers: Travis Kelce’s stud redemption as Taylor’s midriff dress dazzles (PHOTOS)
Red-alert: Olympic star Rebeca Andrade’s oversized tassel coat goes viral at NFL game
Fire-alert: WNBA’s Nika Muhl’s miniskirt, bikini top fit causes ‘heat advisory’ (PHOTOS)