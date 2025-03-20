The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bronny James, dad LeBron dance giddily to Austin Reeves killer crossover

The Los Angeles Lakers legend and his son were grooving when Reeves had a sick assist in the win vs. the Denver Nuggets.

Matthew Graham

In this story:

Bronny James had zeroes across the board in garbage time, but he and his dad LeBron won the night with their killer rhythm.

In the Los Angeles Lakers 120-108 win over the Denver Nuggets in a battle for positioning in the NBA Western Conference, guard Austin Reeves had a sick crossover move that finished in a lob-dunk assist. While that was stellar, Bronny and LeBron's reaction was even better.

Bronny Jame
Father and son turned Reeve's mixing the defender into their own little groove on the sidelines, with papa James still in street clothes (repping a Columbus Blue Jackets jersey) nursing a groin injury while the oldest of LeBron's children sat behind him on the bench.

With all of the pressure on Bronny, shutting down a heckler just last week on the road against the Nuggets, it's nice to see him at ease with his dad.

Unfortunately, once he got in the game for the final three minutes, garbage time lived up to its name.

Ever since Bronny got drafted in the second round by the Lakers with an unusually bloated contract at four years, $7.9 million (with the first three years fully guaranteed), he has been under constant scrutiny. It probably doesn't help that his dad had a viral argument with ESPN's $100-million man Stephen A. Smith protecting his son's honor.

Even when the USC grad hit a 3-pointer the other night in a win vs. the San Antonio Spurs, LeBron's lack of reaction was scrutinized.

Luckily for father and son, they seem to always be in harmony, even with their dance moves.

Bronny James, LeBron James
Matthew Graham
