Savannah James takes subtle swipe at haters after Bronny's recent big game
Savannah James wants everyone to know that her oldest son, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James, is doing his thing in the NBA G League with the South Bay Lakers.
After joining LeBron James in LA and making NBA history as the first father-son duo to play together, Bronny has splitting time between the G League and NBA on a two-way contract and he's been showing serious improvement.
Most recently, Bronny put on another strong effort that Savannah got to boast about.
MORE: Bronny James' gf Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on couple's date night
Bronny led South Bay to a 118-98 win over the Valley Suns with 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists on 1990's night at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California.
After the game, Savannah took to social media as she has done throughout the season to hype up Bronny and send a subtle jab at the haters.
MORE: Savannah James' proud mom flex playing as Bronny in NBA 2K
Savannah posted Bronny's statline with a GIF staring at the camera and slowly nodding their head in approval.
It is great to see Bronny start finding his groove and making some motion in the G League.
This season with South Bay, Bronny, who was the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, is averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.
Up next for Bronny and South Bay is a trip to West Valley City, Utah to take on the Salt Lake City Stars.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
