Savannah James takes subtle swipe at haters after Bronny's recent big game

Bronny James continues to impress with the South Bay Lakers, and mother Savannah James is making sure everyone knows.

Josh Sanchez

Savannah James continues to be her son Bronny James' biggest fan as he keeps lighting it up in the NBA G League.
Savannah James continues to be her son Bronny James' biggest fan as he keeps lighting it up in the NBA G League.
Savannah James wants everyone to know that her oldest son, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James, is doing his thing in the NBA G League with the South Bay Lakers.

After joining LeBron James in LA and making NBA history as the first father-son duo to play together, Bronny has splitting time between the G League and NBA on a two-way contract and he's been showing serious improvement.

Most recently, Bronny put on another strong effort that Savannah got to boast about.

Bronny led South Bay to a 118-98 win over the Valley Suns with 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists on 1990's night at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California.

After the game, Savannah took to social media as she has done throughout the season to hype up Bronny and send a subtle jab at the haters.

Savannah posted Bronny's statline with a GIF staring at the camera and slowly nodding their head in approval.

Savannah James reacts to Bronny James' big game
Savannah James / Instagram

It is great to see Bronny start finding his groove and making some motion in the G League.

This season with South Bay, Bronny, who was the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, is averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

Up next for Bronny and South Bay is a trip to West Valley City, Utah to take on the Salt Lake City Stars.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

