SI

Bronny James Shuts Down Heckler at Lakers-Nuggets With Killer Three-Word Clap-Back

This was savage from Bronny.

Brigid Kennedy

Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James claps back at a heckler on March 14, 2025.
Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James claps back at a heckler on March 14, 2025. / HOOPER / X / Screensho
In this story:

As the son of NBA great LeBron James, Bronny James has had to handle his fair share of fan antics. During the Los Angeles Lakers' road game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, for instance, the 20-year-old was met with boos when he took to the court. He kept things professional, though, and shut out the noise to put up five points.

At another point during the contest, however, James showed slightly less restraint in clapping back at a heckler, though he nonetheless managed to shut the tormentor down quickly and succinctly.

As James stood on the sidelines, a fan shouted out, "Bronny, we own your father!”

To which James quickly shot back with, "Yo chain fake."

Absolutely savage. No notes.

Watch that below:

The LeBron and Luka Doncic-less Lakers still fell to the Nuggets 131–126 on Friday, despite valiant 37 and 32-point efforts from Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht, respectively. It was the team's fourth consecutive loss, though they'll have a chance to turn things around when they host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA