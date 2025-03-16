Bronny James Shuts Down Heckler at Lakers-Nuggets With Killer Three-Word Clap-Back
As the son of NBA great LeBron James, Bronny James has had to handle his fair share of fan antics. During the Los Angeles Lakers' road game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, for instance, the 20-year-old was met with boos when he took to the court. He kept things professional, though, and shut out the noise to put up five points.
At another point during the contest, however, James showed slightly less restraint in clapping back at a heckler, though he nonetheless managed to shut the tormentor down quickly and succinctly.
As James stood on the sidelines, a fan shouted out, "Bronny, we own your father!”
To which James quickly shot back with, "Yo chain fake."
Absolutely savage. No notes.
Watch that below:
The LeBron and Luka Doncic-less Lakers still fell to the Nuggets 131–126 on Friday, despite valiant 37 and 32-point efforts from Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht, respectively. It was the team's fourth consecutive loss, though they'll have a chance to turn things around when they host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon.