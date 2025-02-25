Bronny James spotted in new hot-pink Nike LeBrons with dad pumped
Don't call it a comeback.
No seriously, don't. But at least Bronny James, who is under constant criticism after many NBA fans believe he was only drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Lakers because of his strongly influential father, LeBron, is at least mounting a respectability tour in his first year.
Lost in the headlines of his best-ever G League performance for the South Bay Lakers the other night, that proud mom Savannah had to subtly call out all of the haters, with 24 points (10-16 overall and 4-6 from 3-point range) to go along with five rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block, were his sick new hot-pink Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD PE kicks that were posted by Bleacher Report Kicks on Instagram.
40-year-old LeBron was pumped for the fantastic shimmering pink beauties, reposting it on his IG handle with fire emojis.
Bronny, still only 20, will be back with the big club for Luka Doncic's emotional game against his former club when the Dallas Mavericks rolling into LA tomorrow night, and after his monster 32 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists performance against the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers are becoming the trendy pick to come out of the Western Conference.
Bronny is still a long way away from seeing meaningful minutes, but at least the son of the still-dominant living legend and NBA all-time leading scorer teammate LeBron is gaining confidence in his rookie season.
Rocking hot-pink shoes certainly proves it.
