Shedeur Sanders’ honest reaction to Cleveland Browns jersey number
Shedeur Sanders arrived on Thursday for Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp with a $5900 luxury bag and reacted to seeing his No. 12 jersey in his locker for the first time. While he didn’t get the No. 2 he made famous with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders doesn’t care. For the first time, he shared his first real reaction to the change, which shows what kind of player he wants to be.
Shedeur, who is the son of Deion Sanders, had his No. 2 jersey retired after throwing for 4134 yards and 37 touchdowns last season in Colorado. While it was disappointing that he wasn’t picked until the 5th round at 144th overall to the Browns, he’s handled it with nothing but class, showing up to the team facility early while rocking his 2Legendary brand casual fit, and the gave an awesome surprise to a local high school football team.
While No. 2 is designated to Browns receiver DeAndre Carter, Shedeur will be proud to wear No. 12 like his mentor Tom Brady, despite the fact it could be costly for his brand that he built since 2021. In fact, Shedeur said, “Man, give me No. 99. I just want to play ball.”
That’s what you want out of player. His attitude seems great about it all and the 23-year-old QB just wants to ball. Cleveland may have gotten a first-round caliber player as a steal late in the draft.
Shedeur will get his first taste of pro ball on Friday. Stay tuned.
