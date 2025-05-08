The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has awesome surprise for local high school football team

The new Browns draft pick makes good on a promise in an amazing gesture for a Cleveland area team.

Matt Ryan

Colorado Buffaloes former player Shedeur Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field.
Colorado Buffaloes former player Shedeur Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders may have waited until the 5th round of the 2025 NFL draft to hear his name called, but he’s quickly getting embedded with the Cleveland Browns and the community. On Wednesday, he had an awesome surprise for a local high school football team.

The 23-year-old son of Deion Sanders was a star with the Colorado Buffaloes, but had an epic slide in the draft. He handled it with pure class and after some epic partying with a $1 million cash gift, as well as posing for a photo with mom Pilar, dad, brother Shilo, and sister Shelomi, Shedeur headed to Cleveland early where he showed up at the team facilities in a “Legendary” casual fit.

RELATED: Why Shedeur Sanders’ Browns jersey number change could cost him dearly

Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur with his massive chain on draft day. / Deion Sanders/Instagram

He quickly got to work as seen in a workout video doing hill work.

RELATED: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur Sanders’ ridiculous $400k car resurfaces after draft

During one of his workout sessions, local high school football players showed up to watch him, and he told them he would come show them love, to which he made good on his promise. Here’s the video of the original promise.

Here was Sanders with the whole Berea-Midpark Titans team on Wednesday in a moment they won’t forget.

What an awesome gesture by Shedeur. He’s trying to do everything right in his new city, and it’s really amazing to see.

Published
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

