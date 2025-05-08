Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has awesome surprise for local high school football team
Shedeur Sanders may have waited until the 5th round of the 2025 NFL draft to hear his name called, but he’s quickly getting embedded with the Cleveland Browns and the community. On Wednesday, he had an awesome surprise for a local high school football team.
The 23-year-old son of Deion Sanders was a star with the Colorado Buffaloes, but had an epic slide in the draft. He handled it with pure class and after some epic partying with a $1 million cash gift, as well as posing for a photo with mom Pilar, dad, brother Shilo, and sister Shelomi, Shedeur headed to Cleveland early where he showed up at the team facilities in a “Legendary” casual fit.
He quickly got to work as seen in a workout video doing hill work.
During one of his workout sessions, local high school football players showed up to watch him, and he told them he would come show them love, to which he made good on his promise. Here’s the video of the original promise.
Here was Sanders with the whole Berea-Midpark Titans team on Wednesday in a moment they won’t forget.
What an awesome gesture by Shedeur. He’s trying to do everything right in his new city, and it’s really amazing to see.
