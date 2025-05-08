Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar has two-word salute seeing him at his Browns locker
Shedeur Sanders has arrived for Cleveland Browns minicamp, and his mom, Pilar Sanders, was fired up after seeing a video of her son at his new locker.
Shedeur may have slipped to the No. 144st overall pick in the 5th round of the 2025 NFL Draft from the Colorado Buffaloes, but he’s ready to work hard in Cleveland. He even arrived to the team facility early last week in a “Legendary” casual fit, and had an awesome surprise for a local high school football team. He’s doing everything right.
After learning he’s No. 12 — not no. 2 like in college as that’s designated to receiver DeAndre Carter — Sanders saw his locker for the first time with his No. 12 and name plate on it. The Browns shared the video of the excited son of Deion Sanders and Pilar in the locker room.
Mom was also fired up seeing it, dropping two words, “Go baby!!!!” with the fire emojis.
His brother Deion Sanders Jr. also commented, “It’s a beautiful thing.”
Pilar is the mother to Shedeur, Shilo, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Shelomi, who plays college basketball for Alabama A&M.
That’s a proud mom moment right there.
