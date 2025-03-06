Jared Goff and pregnant wife Christen support the Detroit Pistons for their date night
Some couples just know how to date night.
That was the case for NFL star Jared Goff and his pregnant wife Christen — who decided to attend the March 5, Detroit Pistons game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Jared, 30, currently plays for the Detroit Lions, so supporting the Motor City's NBA team seemed like a reasonable option. He and Christen, 31, sat front row for the contest, and received a ton of publicity — including a photo showing the happily married couple smiling from ear to ear. Jared rocked a Tigers hat in the shot, proving that he is a Detroit loyalist.
The husband-and-wife even received a shout out by the Pistons on the team's official Instagram channel.
Fans of both the Pistons and the Lions took to the comments section to wish the Goff family well.
"I was a total fan girl when I saw them!!" gushed one person.
"Such a Beautiful couple representing Detroit Pistons with that sweet baby In the oven," wrote another.
A third person declared them, "King and Queen."
Jared and Christen revealed that they were pregnant this past February, and are expecting a baby girl at some point this summer. Christen told People on February 7 that as excited as they are, they also plan on enjoying this special time they have together.
“We're just excited to enjoy this special time together and just soak up every second,” she told the outlet.
Baby girl Goff will be arriving right as Jared will begin training camp for the 2025-2026 NFL season. He and the Lions will be looking to rebound after their devastating loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of this past season's playoffs.
