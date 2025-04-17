Bears QB Caleb Williams has fashion blunder at Bulls game launching football in crowd
Caleb Williams is already an extremely polarizing NFL quarterback after only one season with the Chicago Bears. The scrutiny of being the No.1 overall pick in last year's NFL draft doesn't help.
No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels, who made it to the NFC championship game with the Washington Commanders as a rookie sensation, certainly didn't help.
All that has changed locally in Chi-town with new head coach Ben Johnson's charisma, bringing his offensive genius away from their NFC North rivals Detroit Lions, also making Sean McVay's thrown away Jared Goff an MVP-level quarterback.
Williams attended tonight's Chicago Bulls NBA play-in game, providing the only real highlight for the home fans when he launched a football deep into the crowd after autographing it. The Bulls fell meekly to the Miami Heat, 109-90, to officially be eliminated from the NBA playoffs.
Sitting next to Bears wide receiver John Jackson in a knitted Nike sweater in colors that more resemble the hated Green Bay Packers, the Heisman Trophy winner completely the look with a plaid hat, hipster glasses, and extremely wide-legged jeans and some sick boots that he shared on his Instagram Stories.
The Packers colors were certainly noticed by some, and other jokes were had about an elite quarterback would never wear an outfit like that. But the real fashion blunder was Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham wore the same exact Nike sweater on Sunday when he sat out the last regular season game in a 140-133 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Oh dear. Given the former USC Trojan loves to flex his unique style, that's unfortunate to wear the same exact sweater. But to all those haters, if a star NBA player thinks the sweater works, so can an elite NFL quarterback.
As far as that throw, hopefully it landed safely since that was the other big troll on social media with such a deep throw.
If Williams can turn into Johnson's next Goff-turnaround success story, he can wear whatever the heck he wants, and rocket any ball into the Soldier Field crowd. Broken noses would turn into badges of honor.