Cameron and Cayden Boozer’s Mom CeCe Supports Just 1 Son With Duke Elite Eight Jacket

The No. 1-seeded Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team is facing off against the No. 2-seeded UConn Huskies squad in the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament on March 29.

While both teams are battling back and forth in the first half, Duke has the edge to this point. And their success is largely owed to the star freshman duo Cameron and Cayden Boozer.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) and guard Cayden Boozer (2) | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer had 14 points and Cayden had 13 points after the first half. This means they had had 27 of Duke's 44 points at that point in the game, and were nearly tied with UConn's 29 total points. Cameron is considered a national player of the year contender, and Cayden has come on very strong at the end of the season, especially once he became Duke's starting point guard.

Of course, these brothers aren't the only members of the Boozer family who have made a major impact for the Blue Devils. Their father, Carlos, is a Duke basketball legend and had an extremely successful NBA career where he made two All-Star teams in 13 seasons.

Former Duke Blue Devils player Carlos Boozer | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Carlos now attends all of his twin sons' games, including the Elite Eight showdown against UConn. And he isn't alone, as his ex-wife, CeCe, is always by Carlos' side to watch their sons.

Carlos and CeCe got married in 2002 but were separated in 2015. Yet, they clearly still have a very solid co-parenting relationship with each other, especially when it comes to supporting their sons.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

CeCe Boozer Turns Heads With Custom Blue Duke Jacket During Elite Eight Game vs UConn

CeCe Boozer has been known to cause a stir with the outfits she wears to games, especially ones that are custom-made to support her sons.

An example of this is the jacket she wore when Duke played against North Carolina in the ACC Tournament earlier this month. This jacket went viral and features photos of both Boozer twins with "BOOZER" written like a jersey on the back.

Before Sunday's Elite Eight game, Carlos posted a photo to his Instagram story that revealed the custom blue Duke jacket that CeCe is wearing, which appears to have been made of leather. CeCe has also been seen wearing this jacket on the broadcast.

Interestingly enough, the jacket has Cayden Boozer's #2 on the back of it, which means that CeCe is choosing to support him specifically. She's also supporting Cameron, of course, but her jacket is meant to give Cayden an extra bit of support.