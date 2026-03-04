Connor McDavid’s Blunt Reaction to Jack Hughes–Wayne Gretzky Comparison Resurfaces

While the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics are now in the rearview mirror, it's hard to imagine that Team Canada superstar Connor McDavid has fully moved past what took place.

Canada lost to the United States in overtime after 24-year-old star Jack Hughes scored a game-winning goal. While Canada was arguably the better team throughout the game (and McDavid was the best player in the whole tournament), Hughes' golden goal makes all of that irrelevant.

Jack Hughes | IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren, posted a heartfelt message about her husband and Canada after the loss, writing, "So incredibly proud of my husband and this entire team. The sacrifice, the discipline, the heart and the way they carried themselves with humility, class and respect.

"Watching you wear the maple lead and leave everything on the ice will always mean more than any scoreboard. Forever proud of you and never been more proud to be a Canadian ❤️🤍🇨🇦," it continued.

Lauren Kyle McDavid's February 24 Instagram story. | Instagram/@laurenkyle1

The bottom line is that McDavid and Team Canada will probably hold a grudge against Hughes and Team USA for the rest of their lives.

This is why a hilarious moment from McDavid when he was asked about Hughes in 2023 has resurfaced and gone viral on social media.

Connor McDavid of Canada | IMAGO / Bildbyran

Old Connor McDavid Clip Reacting to Jack Hughes–Wayne Gretzky Comparison Resurfaces

After McDavid's Edmonton Oilers played Hughes' New Jersey Devils in December of 2023, McDavid was asked his thoughts about any comparisons to Hughes and NHL legend Wayne Gretzky.

McDavid was visibly taken aback when Gretzky's name was mentioned. While he tried to contain his emotions, the reaction has blown up on social media all over again, as a post of it from @fraulings on March 4 has over 1.4 million views.

connor mcdavid’s honest reaction to jack hughes being compared to gretzky pic.twitter.com/UBAIeZRV0F — tima (@fraulings) March 3, 2026

To McDavid's credit, he did muster up a response by saying, "Um, yeah, obviously a really, really good young player. All those Hughes boys are amazing. You know, and obviously he's a young kid in this league, and carries himself really well out there on the ice; skates well, wants the puck, making plays. I mean, that's all you can ask for from your young guys. And, you know, he's just gonna keep getting better and better," per a TikTok video from @oilersnation.

Props to McDavid for getting his composure back enough to deliver this honest answer (which didn't include any mention of the Gretzky comparison).

It would be interesting to know whether McDavid would be so diplomatic with his answer to the same question after these Olympics.