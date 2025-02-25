Wayne Gretzky net worth: How much is the legendary hockey player worth?
Few athletes are widely considered the greatest of all time, but Wayne Gretzky earned that moniker for the sport of hockey.
The Canadian-born superstar started playing the game at six years old — and developed his skills to such a degree that by the time he reached the pros, he was ready to change things forever.
Gretzky not only succeeded on the ice, but off the ice as well. His popularity landed him a ton of endorsement deals which, along with his salary, made him a very rich man. But how much is the four-time Stanley Cup winner worth?
Here is everything you need to know about his financial empire.
Wayne Gretzky's net worth
As of 2025, Gretzky has an estimated net worth of $250 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. This massive amount cements him as one of the richest hockey players in history.
A large sum of Gretzky's earnings come from his time playing in the pros, specifically in the NHL. His 20-year career saw him play for the Edmonton Oilers, the St. Louis Blues, the Los Angeles Kings, and the New York Rangers. The legend earned a whopping $46 million playing for those franchises.
RELATED: Jason Kelce net worth: The shocking amount the former Philadelphia Eagle is worth after retirement
Gretzky's accolades were well worth the money. He set numerous records in the NHL that have remained intact to this day, including most career goals (894), most career points (2,857), and most goals in a singles season (100.) He won the Hart Trophy (MVP) nine times, eight of which happened consecutively between 1980 and 1987.
It wasn't just playing the sport that got Gretzky paid though. His endorsement deals netted him an additional $50 million and were with heavy hitters like Nike, Coca-Cola, Domino's Pizza, McDonalds, and Upper Deck. His image and likeness also appeared in dozens of video games that earned him additional millions per year.
Gretzky remained in hockey after he retired, too. He became a part-owner of the Phoenix Coyotes in 2000 and even coached the team from 2005-2009. This led him to become a partner and Vice-Chairman of Oilers Entertainment Group.
Adding to Gretzky's riches were some lucrative real-estate moves from his time in Los Angeles, including selling his family's estate to MLB star Lenny Dykstra for $18.5 million. These moves, along with numerous other business ventures like a vineyard investment, sports team ownership, and restaurants, took "The Great One's" riches to the next level.
Gretzky also knew how to give back to the community and in 2002, the Wayne Gretzky Foundation was formed. The organization is "dedicated to helping less fortunate youth experience the sport of hockey, both on and off the ice."
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless