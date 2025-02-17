Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders pay heartfelt visits to veterans during Valentine's Week
The 2024-2025 NFL season might be over, but that hasn't stopped the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad from spreading cheer.
The popular group recently paid a visit to several Veteran Affairs centers across the Dallas Fort Worth Area while draped in their gameday uniforms. The official Instagram account for the team documented the experience with a post on Sunday, February 16.
"V-Day week at VA centers across DFW," the account wrote.
Several of the Cowboys cheerleaders took to the comments section to share their personal experiences from the activity.
"Days like this are everything," wrote cheerleader Darah Haidet.
Madie Krueger wrote, "My favorite day! The best way to spend valentines."
"One of my favorite days ever," added Taylor Altieri.
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders were featured in the hit Netflix docuseries America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, released in June 2024. It covered the squads' weekly game preparation from the past season.
Speaking of the past season, the Cowboys finished with a 7-10 record, missed the playoffs, and extended their Super Bowl drought another year. They will attempt to bounce back following the hiring of new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer.
