Bronny James' gf Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on couple's date night

Parker Whitfield, the girlfriend of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James, shared a rare glimpse of the couple together on a Valentine's Day date night.

Josh Sanchez

Bronny James and girlfriend Parker Whitfield watch LeBron James and Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Bronny James and girlfriend Parker Whitfield watch LeBron James and Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. / IMAGO / camera4+

Some of the top stars in the NBA are in the San Francisco Bay Area for NBA All-Star Weekend 2025. While Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James missed out on the Rising Star Challenge, he made the most of his Friday night with his girlfriend Parker Whitfield.

Bronny is in San Francisco for All-Star Weekend festivities with his family, but he had to take time away with Parker for Valentine's Day.

He took to Instagram to show off his romantic side with a room decked out in rose pedals and heart-shaped balloons that had Parker swooning.

MORE: Savannah James' proud mom flex playing as Bronny in NBA 2K

Bronny went all out in the romantic suite.

Bronny James and Parker Whitfield Valentine's Day suite
Bronny James / Instagram

Bronny later reposted a selfie shared by Parker that shows a rare glimpse of the couple together.

MORE: LeBron James, Bronny join Savannah & kids for epic family photo

"My Valentine," Parker wrote.

Bronny James and girlfriend Parker Whitfield
Parker Whitfield / Instagram

You love to see it.

MORE: Savannah James on LeBron-level training with intense pilates

Bronny and Parker, who attended Sierra Canyon together, have been linked since August 2024 when they were spotted together courtside at the Paris Olympics. They confirmed their relationship later in the fall.

Bronny James and girlfriend Parker Whitfield next to Bryce James
IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Like Bronny, Parker is an athlete who played softball at Sierra Canyon while he was starring on the basketball team. She also comes from a famous family, with both parents, Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondre T. Whitfield, being accomplished actors.

Parker is currently in her sophomore year at the prestigious women's HBCU Spelman College in Atlanta.

Published
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

