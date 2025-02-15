Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that are perfection
Vanessa Bryant has been all about promoting some sweet Nike Kobe kicks in 2025.
The widow of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend just posted a sweet message for Kobe Bryant for Valentine’s Day after wearing a sweet Philadelphia Eagles fit last weekend and paying homage to Kobe and his favorite team with a video of him.
She’s also keeping his memory alive through his business ventures like his Nike Kobes. Recently, Vanessa dropped some sweet photos of some amazing purple Kobe Colorway shoes, and then the Kobe 6 All-Star “Sail” shoes that she and her daughter Natalia Bryant posted, and that JuJu Watkins just wore in USC’s big win over No. 1 UCLA on Thursday where Vanessa and Natalia sat courtside.
Now, Vanessa unveiled yet another shoe stunner with the Nike Kobe 5 proto Year of the Mamba “Triple Black” edition.
Those are super dope.
The shoe is in the Colorway series like the “eggplant” version Vanessa also shared.
Kobe fans are certainly going to love this Year of the Mamba Kobe 5 color and Vanessa promoting it to her 15.7 million followers will only fuel the demand.
With all these shoes, what will be the next version Vanessa drops on her social media?
