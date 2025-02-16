WNBA's Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top at NBA All-Star Weekend
The stars were out in San Francisco on Saturday night as NBA All-Star Weekend kicked into full swing. Whether it was the Skills Competition, Tyler Herro lighting up the three-point contest, or Mac McClung making history with another mind-blowing dunk competition showing, the Chase Center was electric.
One of the many to pull up to San Fran was rising Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink.
Brink was one of many WNBA stars in attendance, sitting alongside teammate Rickea Jackson and Aliyah Edwards of the Washington Mystic, and once again brought her signature style courtside.
Brink was rocking a matching two-piece fit with a crop top and miniskirt.
Brink also showed off her fit in a photo next to Josh Christopher, who plays for the Miami Heat G League affiliat Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Killa Cam never misses.
Brink's rookie season came to a premature end after suffering a torn ACL in mid-June. The ACL injury also knocked her out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was set to compete for Team USA 3x3 basketball.
During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings.
Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.
Brink is itching to get back into game form and you can expect her to make a big statement when she returns to the court later this year.
