WNBA's Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top at NBA All-Star Weekend

Cameron Brink pulled up to the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities and delivered a stunning fit proving why she's one of the WNBA's most marketable stars on and off the court.

Josh Sanchez

LA Sparks players Stephanie Talbot, Cameron Brink, and Lexie Brown pose before the game against the New York Liberty.
LA Sparks players Stephanie Talbot, Cameron Brink, and Lexie Brown pose before the game against the New York Liberty. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The stars were out in San Francisco on Saturday night as NBA All-Star Weekend kicked into full swing. Whether it was the Skills Competition, Tyler Herro lighting up the three-point contest, or Mac McClung making history with another mind-blowing dunk competition showing, the Chase Center was electric.

One of the many to pull up to San Fran was rising Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink.

Brink was one of many WNBA stars in attendance, sitting alongside teammate Rickea Jackson and Aliyah Edwards of the Washington Mystic, and once again brought her signature style courtside.

Brink was rocking a matching two-piece fit with a crop top and miniskirt.

Cameron Brink sitting with WNBA stars Rickea Jackson and Aliyah Edwards during NBA All-Star Weekend
WNBA / Instagram

WNBA star Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink / Instagram

Brink also showed off her fit in a photo next to Josh Christopher, who plays for the Miami Heat G League affiliat Sioux Falls Skyforce.

WNBA star Cameron Brink and Josh Christopher
Josh Christopher / Instagram

Killa Cam never misses.

Brink's rookie season came to a premature end after suffering a torn ACL in mid-June. The ACL injury also knocked her out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was set to compete for Team USA 3x3 basketball.

During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.

Brink is itching to get back into game form and you can expect her to make a big statement when she returns to the court later this year.

Josh Sanchez
