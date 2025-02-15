Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins girlfriend Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
After the Philadelphia Eagles blew out the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX, they received a hero's welcome upon their return home from New Orleans. Fans packed the streets of Philadelphia during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade on Feb. 14.
For Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean, the entire experience felt surreal. "Might be the best day of my life," he told Fox 29. "I knew it was going to be crazy, but not this crazy though... I’ve seen a lot of people asking me to be their Valentine, quite a few of those."
The Eagles cornerback, however, is spoken for. He's dating Steph Wilfawn, who joined her man at the parade on Valentine's Day. Wilfawn posted a "Get Ready With Me" video showing her prep for the big day, revealing how DeJean nearly ruined her glam look by creeping through the bathroom door.
Cooper DeJean's girlfriend Steph Wilfawn posts epic photo at Eagles parade
The University of Iowa student, however, didn't miss a beat. After completing her makeup and putting on an Eagles jacket, she left the house parade ready.
DeJean provided one of the most excitng plays during the Super Bowl, intercepting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and taking the ball 38 yards to the house in the second quarter. The 22-year-old became the first player in Super Bowl history to score a touchdown on his birthday, which took place on Feb. 9.
Wilfawn celebrated his "Thriller" moment by bringing a hilarious custom DeJean poster to the parade that mirrored Michael Jackson's best-selling album.
