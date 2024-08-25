Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic appears to be severely out of shape (VIDEOS)
Luka Doncic looks to be enjoying his offseason after his Dallas Mavericks lost in NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics, 4-1.
Appearing in the “Night of the Dragon” charity game for Goran Dragic’s farewell, Doncic teamed up with friend and NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. The two appeared to be having loads of fun together.
Social media picked up on something else in the game, though. Many were quick to point out how much bigger Doncic appears than his 230-pound listed playing weight. Check out the videos and picture snapped of him.
The five-time All-Star Doncic is one of the toughest players to guard in the league, but the one knock on him in the past has been his conditioning.
As a result of this latest evidence, social media roasted Doncic.
It’s hard to criticize Doncic, however, as he averaged a whopping 33.9 points, 9.8 assists, and 9.2 rebounds per game.
Regardless if he really is not in the best shape, Doncic has time before the season starts in October to pull it together. He also has time to get his fitness up when he potentially plays for the Lakers in the future.