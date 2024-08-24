Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Pranks Mavericks' Luka Doncic in Goran Dragic's Farewell Game
Any time Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are on the court together, pranks will be played on each other. It started at All-Star weekends with Jokic pouring water on Doncic or Luka throwing a ball to knock one out of The Joker's hands, among other things. The antics between the two MVP frontrunners have carried over into Goran Dragic's retirement game, "The Night of the Dragon."
While on the bench during a timeout, Jokic pulled his classic move of pouring his water on Doncic's head, to which Doncic slightly overreacted. The two Eastern Europeans clearly have a close personal connection, which is why Dirk Nowitzki wants the two to team up in Dallas in the future.
"The Night of the Dragon" celebrates Goran Dragic's 15-year NBA career and he brought out a lot of international stars to play the game, such as Doncic, Jokic, Luis Scola, and more. Nowitzki and Steve Nash were also in attendance as guests, even if they didn't play in the game.
Dragic had a solid NBA career, making the 2018 All-Star game as a member of the Miami Heat. He played with Doncic in the 2017 Eurobasket Championship, with their home country of Slovenia taking home its first-ever title. While the two never played together in the NBA, they're on the short list of Slovenians to ever play in the NBA.
