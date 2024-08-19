NBA star Zion Williamson’s incredible skinny transformation goes viral (PHOTOS)
New Orleans Pelicans star power forward Zion Williamson is listed at six feet, six inches, and 284 pounds. Based on new images that have surfaced, this will likely need to be updated drastically at the start of the NBA season.
Williamson has been plagued by injuries his whole NBA career, but is coming off a season where he played the most games. He only missed 12 games as opposed to 53 the year before. The knock on him however, has been he’s too heavy and doesn’t listen to suggestions on diet and conditioning.
Well it appears, he got that message this offseason as high-flying former Duke star is almost unrecognizable. Check out his new look from his South Carolina youth basketball camp.
Now a before and after look:
Here are more pictures:
And a video:
The reaction from fans and social media has been one of shock.
It hasn’t been revealed yet what Williamson has done to have the dramatic 30-pound transformation to his body, but the rest of the NBA should be scared. Maybe he did the Jaylen Brown underwater workout?
With a slimmed-down Williamson and an impressive offseason for the Pelicans after getting Dejounte Murray, watch out for New Orleans in 2024-2025.
