NBA Insider Reports LA Lakers Have 'Sights Set' On Mavericks' Luka Doncic
The silly part of the offseason is upon us, which always includes reports of the Los Angeles Lakers having their desires for the next unattainable superstar. This time around, it's Luka Doncic at the center of their attention.
Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported on the latest episode of "The Mismatch" that the Lakers hope to acquire Doncic in the near future. "I've reported on this podcast and on The Ringer how they have their sights set for Luka [Doncic] in the future," O'Connor said. "We'll see if that works out. Dallas just made a Finals, Dallas is looking better than ever with their supporting cast. That may not work out, but the Lakers, by not trading their future picks, clearly are still thinking long-term at this point. They're not going all in like you might expect many teams to do with James."
This is an unlikely outcome, to put it lightly. Doncic has a player option for the 2026-27 season but will be eligible for a supermax extension that could be worth more than $346 million as soon as next offseason. Dallas will be very willing to hand him that contract because of how much value he brings to the organization and the city.
The Lakers are always chasing superstars and Luka is on the shortlist to be the next face of the NBA. LeBron James can't play forever, even if it feels like he has, and they're doing what they can to prepare for the future. James signed a 2-year, $99 million extension this offseason with a player option on the second year, but he's accomplished just about everything one can in a career and is about to play with his oldest son, Bronny. It wouldn't be surprising if he called it a career after the 2024-25 season.
Dallas is hoping Luka is the second coming of Dirk Nowitzki and stays with the same organization his whole career. They've shown a willingness to make moves and surround him with the best talent possible, proven by their run to the NBA Finals last season.
Doncic is coming off a third-place MVP finish, averaging 33.9 PPG, 9.8 APG, and 9.2 RPG. He's led the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals twice in the last three seasons and is clearly one of the best in the NBA. He'll be a front-runner for this year's MVP is the team is as good as expected with the addition of Klay Thompson.
