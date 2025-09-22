Colts QB Daniel Jones is making big bonus money already with 3-0 start
Daniel Jones is laughing all the way to the bank. Literally.
It's a long NFL season, but there is always a team that gets off to a completely unexpected hot start. This year that team is the Indianapolis Colts at 3-0 after a dominating 41-20 win over their AFC South rival Tennessee Titans, led by the former New York Giants castaway Daniel Jones.
The early hype is real, with the Colts amazingly having not punted once until the second quarter of their third game after 19 drives, and the now cool new nicknamed "Indiana" Jones, after Giants fans chewed him up and spit him out for good, has stats that are nearly identical to reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen.
Jones bet on himself, only signing a one-year deal with the Colts for $14 million, mostly all guaranteed, but the former Giants first-round pick at No. 6 overall also has plenty of incentives to up that number by the end of the season.
One of those perks is $100,000 for every regular season win where the former Duke standout plays at least 50% of the snaps. So we're already up to $300,000 through three games. Not too shabby.
Add to that another $150k already since he makes $50k anytime the still only 28 year old is on the active roster each week.
Needless to say that so far, both Jones and the Colts are making out like bandits.
