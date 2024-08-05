Hoops bombshell Deja Kelly touches down for final week of Olympics
Deja Kelly has gone international.
The former North Carolina Tar Heels standout who transferred to the Oregon Ducks for her final year of eligibility, is the latest college basketball star to travel overseas to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.
Kelly shared a photo on social media in front of the Eiffel Tower, joking about not making an international trips during her collegiate career.
Kelly has had quite the eventful offseason after transferring to Oregon.
In June, Kelly shadowed ESPN's Andraya Carter as she pursue's a career as a sports analyst in her post-playing career. She even appeared on ABC during WNBA coverage.
I had the honor of shadowing [Andraya Carter] for the weekend! She’s such an amazing talent that’s so dope to learn from, as well as all of the other incredible people I met and learned from in the studio," she wrote on Instagram. "I’m so grateful for all of the advice I received to help me pursue my future career as a Sports Analyst! This is only the beginning!"
Last season, Kelly averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game for North Carolina.
She averages 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and three assists for her career.
Now, she will look to cap off her collegiate career on a high note at Oregon before making moves on and off the court to further her career.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Squeaky sweet: Femke Bol’s Mickey Mouse voices goes viral after destroying Team USA
GOATS unite: Livvy Dunne’s throwback photos with Simone Biles are adorably awesome
Plus one: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens’ custom shirt goes viral at Olympics
$$$: How much gold is in a 2024 Olympic gold medal and what is one worth?