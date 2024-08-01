How much gold is in a 2024 Olympic gold medal and what is one worth?
Olympians who've earned gold medals at the Summer Games likely couldn't care less about what we're going to tell you: They're not, technically, monetarily, worth that much.
But, to them, they're absolutely invaluable.
And that's fair and understandable.
However, if you had to put a price tag on the grandaddy of them all, a gold medal, it's not that impressive -- even though the effort to win one definitely is.
The surprising fact is: gold medals are made mostly of (gasp!) silver?!
That's right, sports fans.
According to International Olympic Committee regulations, the Olympic gold medals, which weigh 529 grams, must be made out of at least 95.4% silver (505 grams). Then, they're plated with six grams of pure gold and 18 grams of iron.
But not just any old iron. No sir. Iron from the Eiffel Tower. You read that right. You can read more about that here.
So, according to Oxford Economics which factored in the current prices (as of July 24) of gold, silver and iron, the top Paris Olympic prize is worth ... drumroll ... $1,027.
But good luck buying a Paris 2024 Olympics Games medal at that price.
And, in case you were wondering a silver medal is worth about $535.
And the bronze? Approximately $12.
But that's all relative when you finish first, second or third in the world for your specific sport.
Hey, here are a couple of fun trivia facts for you and your friends.
1) If the gold medal was made of pure gold, it would be valued at approximately $41,161.50.
2) The last time pure gold medals were presented at the Olympics? 1912.
In closing, how much do you think Simone Biles cares about any of these figures after what she's just accomplished?
