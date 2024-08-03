Femke Bol's Mickey Mouse voice goes viral after destroying Team USA
What a comeback!
An assured gold medal for the United States track and field 4x400 meter World Record holding mixed-relay team (which they had just posted yesterday at the Olympic Games Paris 2024) was stolen right from under them with an amazing final leg from the Netherlands sprinting star Femke Bol.
Stop what you’re doing and watch this stunning finish.
Social media was sent into a frenzy, and then as is usually the case with any viral story, other clips started to resurface, with Bol’s high-pitched voice compared to Mickey Mouse.
It’s all in good fun, a hilarious comparison, and takes nothing away from her amazing comeback final lap. Her sub 48-second anchor leg is the stuff of legend, especially at the Olympics in front of an electric crowd at the Stade de France.
The United States anchor, 19-year-old Arkansas Razorback Kaylyn Brown, improved on her time from when the American mixed-relay team set the World Record the previous day. That proves how epic the 24-year-old Dutch sprinter's final lap truly was.
An instant icon indeed!
