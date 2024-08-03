The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Femke Bol's Mickey Mouse voice goes viral after destroying Team USA

After an epic comeback against the world-record holding Team USA at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, an older clip of the Netherlands sprinter’s unique voice resurfaces.

Matthew Graham

Jul 20, 2024: Femke Bol wins the women's 400m hurdles in a meet-record 51.30 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium.
Jul 20, 2024: Femke Bol wins the women's 400m hurdles in a meet-record 51.30 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What a comeback!

An assured gold medal for the United States track and field 4x400 meter World Record holding mixed-relay team (which they had just posted yesterday at the Olympic Games Paris 2024) was stolen right from under them with an amazing final leg from the Netherlands sprinting star Femke Bol.

Stop what you’re doing and watch this stunning finish.

Social media was sent into a frenzy, and then as is usually the case with any viral story, other clips started to resurface, with Bol’s high-pitched voice compared to Mickey Mouse.

It’s all in good fun, a hilarious comparison, and takes nothing away from her amazing comeback final lap. Her sub 48-second anchor leg is the stuff of legend, especially at the Olympics in front of an electric crowd at the Stade de France.

RELATED: Olympics’ ‘world’s sexiest athlete’ Alica Schmidt drops luring Instagram post

The United States anchor, 19-year-old Arkansas Razorback Kaylyn Brown, improved on her time from when the American mixed-relay team set the World Record the previous day. That proves how epic the 24-year-old Dutch sprinter's final lap truly was.

An instant icon indeed!

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Concert Barbie: Angel Reese surprises Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Lollapalooza

GOATS unite: Livvy Dunne’s throwback photos with Simone Biles are adorably awesome

Aww: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens share heartwarming moment after emotional win

Uh oh: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens facing backlash at the Olympics

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News Feed Page