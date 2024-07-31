Simones Biles' husband Jonathan Owens' custom shirt goes viral at Olympics
Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, the husband of USA gymnastics star Simone Biles, was applauded on social media for being a "supportive husband" during the team finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Team USA came away with the gold, as Biles became the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history.
Before the competition, Owens went viral after he showed up in a custom shirt to show his support for his wife. Fans in the comments section were immediately clamoring for the shirt and wondering where they could get their hands on one.
Owens even drew praise on social media for "taking notes" as Biles performed.
After the competition, Owens posed with Biles, wearing her gold medal.
"Witnessing history every time you step on the mat," Owens wrote. "Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it ❤️🤍💙"
The Bears excused Owens from training camp so he could travel to Paris to root on Biles.
Biles will now turn her attention to the women's all-around competition, where she will be joined by teammate Suni Lee, making it the first time in history that two former all-around gold medalists will meet in the competition.
The women's all-around will be on Thursday, August 1, before individual events begin on Saturday, August 3.
