Simones Biles' husband Jonathan Owens' custom shirt goes viral at Olympics

NFL safety Jonathan Owens, the husband of USA gymnastics star Simone Biles, went viral for his custom t-shirt while supporting Biles at the Paris Olympics.

Josh Sanchez

Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Family of Simone Biles including husband Jonathan Owens in the crowd during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Family of Simone Biles including husband Jonathan Owens in the crowd during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, the husband of USA gymnastics star Simone Biles, was applauded on social media for being a "supportive husband" during the team finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Team USA came away with the gold, as Biles became the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history.

Before the competition, Owens went viral after he showed up in a custom shirt to show his support for his wife. Fans in the comments section were immediately clamoring for the shirt and wondering where they could get their hands on one.

WATCH: Simone Biles, Suni Lee & Team USA drop TikTok celebration after winning gold

Owens even drew praise on social media for "taking notes" as Biles performed.

After the competition, Owens posed with Biles, wearing her gold medal.

"Witnessing history every time you step on the mat," Owens wrote. "Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it ❤️🤍💙"

MORE: Simone Biles posts spicy TikTok to celebrate qualifying for all-around

MORE: Simone Biles beautifully shades ex-teammate MyKayla Skinner after winning gold

The Bears excused Owens from training camp so he could travel to Paris to root on Biles.

You love to see it.

Biles will now turn her attention to the women's all-around competition, where she will be joined by teammate Suni Lee, making it the first time in history that two former all-around gold medalists will meet in the competition.

The women's all-around will be on Thursday, August 1, before individual events begin on Saturday, August 3.

