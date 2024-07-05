DeMar DeRozan makes cameo in Kendrick's 'Not Like Us' music video
Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss song "Not Like Us" is the song of the year.
We were all reminded of just how impactful the record was during "The Pop Out" concert at The Forum on Juneteenth, when Kendrick played the song five times in a row. Each time, the crowd got more involved, and he was bringing seemingly all of Los Angeles on stage with him.
NBA stars Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan were among those who joined the celebration on stage.
Now, DeRozan, who is a Compton, California native like Kendrick, is back, making a cameo in the official "Not Like Us" music video.
DeRozan appears during the line, "I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, y’all didn’t deserve him neither." DeRozan was one of the most beloved players on the Toronto Raptors which Drake, of course, has strong ties to.
Kendrick keeps winning and, at this point, is just taking victory laps on Drake's grave.
The full "Not Like Us" music video is out now and has amassed over 1.5 million views within the first hours of its release, proving the song still carries as much weight as ever.
In the video, Kendrick provides a teaser for a new song, and his fans are eagerly waiting for the release of more music this summer.
Sorry, Aubrey, this is the summer of Kendrick.
