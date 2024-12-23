Dillon Gabriel's fianceé Zo wears ab-bearing leather jacket on Christmas shopping date
The Oregon Ducks are steadily preparing for their Rose Bowl showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 1, 2025. In the meantime, the Ducks star quarterback Dillon Gabriel is enjoying the holiday season and recently spent the day with his fianceé, Zo Caswell.
The soon-to-be husband and wife, who got engaged in September, did some Christmas shopping on Sunday, December 22. This was chronicled by Zo, who shared a photo of herself and Gabriel on Instagram while fitted in a stylish black leather jacket and paired the look with light blue jeans and classic Adidas sneakers. The 23-year-old quarterback had his own unique look, wearing a light brown coat, white tee, and blue jeans. Along with the photo, Zo wrote, "Xmas shopping with my love."
Gabriel and Zo have been dating since 2018, which means his future wifey was with him for his entire college football career thus far. He began his time playing for the University of Central Florida Knights in 2019, before transferring to Oklahoma Sooners in 2022. In 2023, Gabriel transferred again, this time to Oregon.
While Gabriel has bounced around a lot, his performance on the field speaks for itself. Earlier this year, he was named a first-team All-American, as well as the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year. He'll need to be in top form when he plays the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. He and the Ducks defeated the Buckeyes on October 12 in a thrilling 32-31 nail-biter.
